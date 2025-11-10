Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $10.07 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,047 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 over the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

ORCL opened at $239.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.30. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $681.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

