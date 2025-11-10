Generation Investment Management LLP Has $258.28 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,635,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 236,719 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.6% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 0.25% of NIKE worth $258,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 952.6% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $61.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $68.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $90.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

