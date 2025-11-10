179,963 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 179,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,852,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

