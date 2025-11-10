Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Position Increased by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,775,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792,304 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up about 4.3% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 2.03% of Agilent Technologies worth $681,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Rothschild Redb upgraded Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $146.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.