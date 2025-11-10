Grange Capital LLC Acquires 88,697 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Grange Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1,915.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 6.6% of Grange Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Grange Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 59.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,889,000 after acquiring an additional 68,519 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $502,435,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $72.32 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $73.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

