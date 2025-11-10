Joseph Group Capital Management Buys 2,753 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co grew its stake in American Electric Power by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 277.1% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $121.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.74 and a 200 day moving average of $108.99. The company has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,522 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

