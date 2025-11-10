Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone bought 2,538,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the purchase, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. The trade was a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 737,248 shares in the company, valued at $128,015,742.72. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,565,141 shares of company stock worth $68,991,351 and have sold 16,875,234 shares worth $136,847,628. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $146.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.79 and a 200-day moving average of $157.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Dbs Bank upgraded Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $207.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.