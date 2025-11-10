Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 234 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 52 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $657.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $834.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. This represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

