Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 19,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC raised its position in Walmart by 10.3% in the second quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $83,475,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $153,115,000 after buying an additional 169,533 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $102.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $818.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.