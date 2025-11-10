Financial Comparison: Enlightify (ENFY) vs. Its Competitors

Enlightify (NYSE:ENFY – Get Free Report) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Enlightify to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Enlightify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Enlightify shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of shares of all “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enlightify and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enlightify $79.21 million -$28.41 million -0.08 Enlightify Competitors $10.40 billion $486.03 million -79.55

Analyst Ratings

Enlightify’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enlightify. Enlightify is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enlightify and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlightify 1 0 0 0 1.00 Enlightify Competitors 685 2900 3326 110 2.41

As a group, “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies have a potential upside of 27.02%. Given Enlightify’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enlightify has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Enlightify and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlightify -22.98% -18.78% -11.03% Enlightify Competitors -63.36% -0.72% -0.47%

Volatility & Risk

Enlightify has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlightify’s peers have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enlightify peers beat Enlightify on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enlightify

Enlightify, Inc. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer. The Gufeng segment refers to the compound fertilizer, blended fertilizer, organic compound fertilizer, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizer. The Yuxing segment develops and produces agricultural products, such as top-grade fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The company was founded by Tao Li on February 6, 1987 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

