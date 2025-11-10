Global Payments Inc. $GPN Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,268 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 85.0% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 397,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 60,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.3% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 366,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $75.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.