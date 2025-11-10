Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $54.47 Million Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $54,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in Raymond James Financial by 173.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 31,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James Financial during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Raymond James Financial during the 1st quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 1,502.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,883,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.20.

Raymond James Financial Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Raymond James Financial stock opened at $162.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average is $158.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.57 and a 1 year high of $177.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

