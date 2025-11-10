Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $314.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.18 and a 200 day moving average of $287.61. The company has a market cap of $855.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

