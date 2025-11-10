Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,636 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after acquiring an additional 548,853 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after acquiring an additional 890,553 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,972,807,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,754,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,993,000 after purchasing an additional 547,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $314.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $855.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

