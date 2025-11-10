PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,744 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 175.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,969,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after buying an additional 1,258,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $142.95 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The firm has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.71.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

