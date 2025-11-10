Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 21,269 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,054 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Melius initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.54.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.58 and its 200 day moving average is $92.01. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $115.38. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

