Summit X LLC Purchases New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after purchasing an additional 101,162 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $15,227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 650,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 316,309 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total value of $1,256,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,142.08. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $294,365,034 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $134.62 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $164.94. The stock has a market cap of $169.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

