Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWY. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $275.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $288.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

