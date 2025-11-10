Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 176,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

