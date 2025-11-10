Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF $PFF

Ibex Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,987 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 130,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PFF opened at $31.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

