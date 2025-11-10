Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 0.8% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 145.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 105,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 62,452 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Baer Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 50,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $31.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.26%.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

