Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $186.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.80. The stock has a market cap of $449.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

