Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV is Tillman Hartley LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Tillman Hartley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,433 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 164,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $833,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Summit Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 168,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

DFIV stock opened at $46.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

