Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 1,507 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 21,664 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 56.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 225,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 81,283 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.7%

CNO stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.