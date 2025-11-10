Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIP. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile
The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
