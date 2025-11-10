Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. SageOak Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. SageOak Financial LLC now owns 377,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,961,000 after purchasing an additional 81,438 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after buying an additional 20,131 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $48.24 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

