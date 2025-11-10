Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF $IYY

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 87,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $163.44 on Monday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $116.99 and a 52 week high of $167.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

