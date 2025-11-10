Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes $1.15 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,072,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after acquiring an additional 278,742 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 210.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 162,996 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $10,429,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $9,702,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $85.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $69.19 and a 1-year high of $85.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

