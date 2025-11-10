Tillman Hartley LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $206.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

