Ibex Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 316.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 355.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $79.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1 year low of $58.98 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $456.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

