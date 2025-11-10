Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 4,530 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 97,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,918,000 after purchasing an additional 188,213 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $126.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $135.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%.The company had revenue of $585.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 145.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $2,734,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

