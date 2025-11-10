Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Takes $244,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF $BBCA

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,406,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,318 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,903,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,839,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 498,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,682,000 after purchasing an additional 244,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,675,000.

Shares of BBCA opened at $86.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $82.55.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

