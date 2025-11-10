Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Invests $370,000 in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $453,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Range Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $748.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

