Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Xylem by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,708,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,074,000 after buying an additional 3,239,203 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $99,726,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Xylem by 390.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,021,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,009,000 after purchasing an additional 813,100 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Xylem by 2,441.5% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 622,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,483,000 after purchasing an additional 597,685 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,366,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,906,000 after purchasing an additional 531,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:XYL opened at $151.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.94. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $154.27.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.13%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. The trade was a 25.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

