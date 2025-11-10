Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Stock Holdings Increased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 922.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,664,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,237,000 after buying an additional 6,012,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188,999 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $117,929,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 21.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Truist Financial by 178.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,289,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $44.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.59.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

