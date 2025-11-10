Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,100 Icon Plc $ICLR

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Icon by 5.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Icon by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Icon by 8.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $159.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $125.10 and a twelve month high of $228.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Icon ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. Icon had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Icon in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Icon from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Icon from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Icon from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.14.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

