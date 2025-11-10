Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 49,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $24.08.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

