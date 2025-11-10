Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,362,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,245,000 after purchasing an additional 391,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,328,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,066,000 after purchasing an additional 293,360 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 453.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 325,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 266,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 407,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,286,000 after buying an additional 229,885 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $771,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 429,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,303,127.26. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,525,280 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $131.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.52.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $2.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.650-8.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

