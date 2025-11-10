Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,911,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 114,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,935.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 946,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 927,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 92.8% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $203.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.87. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $203.67.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,370.74. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,728.32. This represents a 47.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.