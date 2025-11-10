Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 137.0% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.63.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $290.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $308.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.45.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

