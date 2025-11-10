Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases 617 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $153.26 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.30 and a 200 day moving average of $168.38.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

