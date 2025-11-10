RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,221 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,498 shares of company stock worth $8,875,663. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus increased their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.54.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $159.35 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $200.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

