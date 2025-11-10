HC Wainwright Lowers Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Price Target to $10.00

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 304.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on Inuvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Inuvo Trading Down 8.9%

INUV opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.87. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INUV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inuvo in the first quarter worth $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

