MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MP

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP opened at $58.59 on Monday. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -82.52 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 8.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 50.55%.The firm had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,284,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $132,238,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 19,314.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,013,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,091 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,589,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,908 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,288,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in MP Materials by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,921,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,200,000 after buying an additional 1,264,243 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.