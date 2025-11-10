WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th.

WisdomTree has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WisdomTree to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

WT opened at $11.58 on Monday. WisdomTree has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.17.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WisdomTree will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

