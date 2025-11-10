Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

PCH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Potlatch from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Potlatch in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Potlatch Stock Performance

Shares of Potlatch stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Potlatch has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $354.19 million for the quarter. Potlatch had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Potlatch will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Potlatch by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Potlatch by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Potlatch by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Potlatch by 70.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Counselling Inc. grew its holdings in Potlatch by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 117,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Potlatch

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

