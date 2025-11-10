Macquarie Bank Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $1.79 (ASX:MBLPC)

Macquarie Bank Limited (ASX:MBLPC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 1.788 per share on Sunday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 177.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd.
Macquarie Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and retail financial services primarily in Australia. The banking and financial services segment offers a range of personal banking, wealth management, and business banking products and services to retail clients, advisers, brokers, and business clients.
