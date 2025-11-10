ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Declares $0.21 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2066 per share on Thursday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA CEFD opened at $19.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $21.20.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 2 Reasons to Buy Into Lam’s 185% Rally, 1 Reason to Run Away
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Alternative Energy ETFs That Are Crushing the Market This Year
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.