ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Declares $0.21 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2066 per share on Thursday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA CEFD opened at $19.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SNET Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund provides monthly 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index of three types of yield-focused CEFs: investment-grade fixed-income, high-yield fixed-income, and option-writing.

