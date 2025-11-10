TD Cowen Lowers Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $9.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Cowen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial set a $12.00 target price on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Wendy’s stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.75 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 103.07% and a net margin of 8.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 836,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 48,736 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 398.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 192,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,604 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $448,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,012,000 after buying an additional 464,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 82.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 32,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

