BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.90% from the stock’s current price.

XGN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Exagen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Exagen Price Performance

XGN stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $216.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.66. Exagen has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 113.48% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. Exagen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exagen will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Aballi sold 31,787 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $375,722.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 714,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,527.14. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 733,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 52,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 320,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 93,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

